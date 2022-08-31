Aug. 31 Face of the Day: Izabela Perez

Izabela Perez is enjoying the start of the new school year, but she can’t stop thinking about the sandy beaches and blue waters she experienced this summer.

Perez, 8, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she just started her third grade year at St. Albert Elementary School last week. She’s been at St. Albert for all of her schooling so far, and she said it’s been a great experience. Perez is a student in teacher Rebecca Yeoman’s classroom this year, and she said she’s been very nice and helpful as she gets settled into being a third-grader.

Perez’s favorite subject is math, and her class is currently working on comparing and ordering numbers. The year just started, and she said she’s looking forward to learning new things and making new friends.

Perez had a fun summer that included a family vacation she’ll never forget. Her parents and six sisters visited Hawaii, where they relaxed at the resort, soaked up the sun and splashed around in the ocean. She said it was exciting trying new foods and taking in the breathtaking scenery. She hopes to go back someday. But for now, Perez is ready to crush her third grade year.