Aug. 4 Face of the Day: Dr. Sakeer Hussain

Dr. Sakeer Hussain devotes his time and talents to help his patients struggling with a cancer diagnosis get through what can be a very trying and challenging time. Dr. Hussain has been employed at Heartland Oncology and Hematology for the past several years, doing what he does best.

As an oncology specialist, Dr. Hussain has a special interest in and heart for Spirit of Courage. Spirit of Courage, now in its 20th year, began in 2003 as a fundraising event to help benefit the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center.

“Spirit of Courage means that patients can focus on getting better instead of worrying about how they are going to pay for basic life needs,” he said. “Patients are very grateful for assistance because monthly income is stretched so thin and the money can be used for rent, groceries, food, and other day-to-day and monthly expenses.”

Dr. Hussain is married and has four children and “a turtle.” Recreational activities include running whenever he can. He also referees various soccer matches in the area.

When asked how he shows his support for Spirit of Courage and all Methodist Jennie Edmundson cancer patients, he replies, “I donate, attend and promote the Spirit of Courage events every year. This is one of the most worthwhile set of charity events around.”

This year’s 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with table sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

Please come and show your support for the members of our community who face one of the most frightening and challenging times in their lives.

For more information, reservations or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org. We at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Cancer Center thank you.