Aug. 4 Face of the Day: Matt Gronstal

As a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, Matt Gronstal is committed to supporting the well-being of our community. And as president of Availa Bank he leads by example, serving on multiple boards and committees and participating in fundraising events such as Spirit of Courage.

“Many of our bank employees volunteer and participate in Spirit of Courage events and other foundation programs that support the Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center and local patients,” Gronstal said. “As one of the original sponsors of Spirit of Courage, we are grateful that this event is in its 19th year and that the fund will top over $2 million to help support local patients in financial need. We are proud to be on this journey with Jennie Edmundson to improve the lives of cancer patients.”

Thanks to businesses like Availa Bank, Jennie’s dedicated and compassionate health care team is able to provide hope and financial support as well as expert medical care every day.