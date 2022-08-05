Aug. 5 Face of the Day: Brian and Teresa Wickersham

Many members of the Council Bluffs business community are faithful supporters of those who find themselves in need. Brian and Teresa Wickersham of Mid Continent Trucking Company are two such members. Their yearly involvement in and support of Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event benefitting Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center, is proof positive.

Along with his brother, Ted, co-owner of Mid Continent, Brian grew up in the trucking business and has worn many hats over the years. Brian’s wife of 41 years, Teresa, has been his right-hand person and supporter throughout their marriage. In the early years of business, Teresa served as bookkeeper and drove truck with Brian.

Teresa has been involved in Spirit of Courage from its inception in 2003. Setting up, decorating tables and helping solicit and provide auction items are some of the ways that Teresa has shown her support. In addition, Mid Continent Trucking Company has sponsored the hospitality room for several years.

“It is a very good cause, the money raised stays in the community to help those that need it most,” Brian said. “We know this firsthand as a few years ago Teresa’s dad was diagnosed with cancer. Spirit of Courage was very helpful in so many ways while he was going through his treatment.”

Brian and Teresa have two children, Krista and Kyle. Both live in Colorado. Their family includes two male German Shepherds, Duke and Charlie, both 12 years old.

The couple enjoys traveling whenever possible. “Brian became a pilot about 10 years ago, so we fly to see our kids in Colorado or fly down to Branson to go boating,” Teresa said. They also own acreage and enjoy working in the yard and gardening. Teresa loves to cook, so on many weekends they can be found enjoying a great dinner on the deck along with some fine wine.

The 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held this coming Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with table sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

For more information, reservations, or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.