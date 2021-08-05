Aug. 5 Face of the Day: Rod Courtier

Rod Courtier is a 2015 Spirit of Courage recipient.

His cancer journey began in 2013 when Dr. John Southard found a large tumor intertwined with Rod’s lung tissue. Following a lengthy and aggressive operation, Rod and his wife made a daily commute from Hastings in Mills County to Methodist Jennie Edmundson for chemotherapy. He eventually transitioned to chemo every three weeks for six months and had a total of 34 radiation treatments.

Courtier retired from the Army in 1989 after 23 years of service. He ended his career in logistics, making sure our troops were combat ready at all times. From there, he spent another 20 years doing maintenance at nuclear plants around the country. One of Courtier’s favorite places to live was Alaska.

“When you’re diagnosed with cancer, you don’t know what to expect. Getting involved with Spirit of Courage connects you to others who are fighting their own battles — but it also reminds you that you’re not alone,” he said. “You are welcomed to the family, and that family becomes a part of you for the rest of your life.”

Having cancer involves your whole family, as well as your friends. Courtier is humbled and thankful to his family, friends, the folks who have become his family at Jennie Edmundson and the staff at Texas Roadhouse for their love and support.