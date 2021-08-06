Aug. 6 Face of the Day: Carl and Ilona Marino

Carl and Ilona Marino are set to donate their time as two of the celebrity guests at Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation’s Spirit of Courage event. This will be Carl’s sixth appearance and Ilona’s fourth.

Carl has been a model and working actor in various commercials, movies and television shows for 13 years. He was a cast member in NBC’s “Trauma.” He recently finished filming his ninth season of Investigation Discovery Network’s highest rated show, “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda,” where he is the lead actor. Prior to acting, Carl was a deputy sheriff for 17 years.

Ilona has worked at Francisco Partners, a private equity firm, for 11 1/2 years, where she supports the CEO and head of Investor Relations and team. She has also worked as an actor in various commercials, movies and television shows on and off for 12 years. She worked alongside Carl in NBC’s “Trauma,” as well as ID’s “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda.”

Carl and Ilona will be celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary this month. The couple does not have children together, but they keep busy with their two cats and dog. Carl has an adult son and daughter from a previous marriage.