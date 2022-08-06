Aug. 6 Face of the Day: Terry Oldenburg

For folks who know Terry Oldenburg and her husband, Bill, there is one thing they all agree upon: this couple knows how to have fun — in good times or bad, without fail. And each and every year, in good times or bad, you can find Terry and Bill at the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament.

Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event benefitting the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center, is in its 20th year. Since 2003, Spirit of Courage has honored over 60 recipients and their individual struggles with cancer. “Everyone has or have had people in their lives that are fighting cancer,” Terry said. “Nobody gets through life without being affected by the disease.”

Having recently finished her own chemotherapy treatments, Terry knows whereof she speaks. “This year it is even more important to me because I personally know how difficult the struggle can be,” she said. “The type of support offered by the Patient Care Fund is amazing, and so many people really need the assistance. They need to know someone has their back and is watching out for them.”

Oldenburg has been the owner and manager of Beacon Vacations since 2009. As such, she always makes sure her company is involved in the annual golf tournament in one way or another. “We always do some type of sponsorship,” she said. “This year we have a cart sponsorship, as well as putting together a special package for the hole-in-one contest.”

Terry and husband Bill also work with the Barefoot Beach Club to provide entertainment for the golfers when they get backed up a bit on the course. “We always have some silly game, and, of course, serve margaritas.” A fan favorite, no doubt.

Oldenburg loves to read in her spare time. She also enjoys gardening, walking and biking. In addition, she and husband Bill have two furry kids, a Chinese Crested named Barley, and a Bassador (Bassett Hound/Black Lab mix) named Ace. Both are extremely spoiled.

When asked why she supports Spirit of Courage, Terry replied, “One of my favorite reasons for supporting the Spirit of Courage is because you know, without a doubt, that your work is appreciated. The whole community comes together for this terrific cause.”

The 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held this coming Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of entry is $1,000/team. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with table sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

For more information, reservations, or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.