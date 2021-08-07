Aug. 7 Face of the Day: Amber Williams

Amber Williams has been a nurse in the Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborns Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 11years.

She and her husband, Alex, have been married for 13 years and have three children — Ava, James and Reid and an Aussie doodle, Koda. In her free time, Amber enjoys spending time at her in-laws’ lake and being outdoors with her kids.

“We love to ride around on the golf cart, go fishing, boating, jet-skiing and swimming,” Williams said.

In 2016, Williams was a Spirit of Courage recipient.

“It was such a humbling experience and great opportunity to meet some amazing people. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime and will be forever grateful for this benefit and what it stands for,” she said. “When I was first diagnosed with cancer, one of my biggest stressors was how I was going to afford all of the surgeries and treatments while having to be off work and raise three small kids.”

Williams received assistance through the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund.

“Helping others financially by raising money for Spirit of Courage allows patients like myself to focus more on the important things like healing,” she said.