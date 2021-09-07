Aug. 7 Face of the Day: Gucci the cat

Gucci the cat hopes to see you on the red carpet during Midlands Humane Society’s annual fundraising gala on Sept. 17. ‘

Gucci is a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. She is growing bored of kennel like and is hoping to find a forever home that’s as fabulous as her namesake. Her adoption fee is $85, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala on Sept. 17, which will be in-person this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, is encouraging people to visit midlandshumanesociety.org/events to register for the event. Those who cannot make the event can remotely bid on auction items, donate money to Midlands and vote for the dog fashion show by texting “mhsgala” to 243-725 for registration.

Nelson said the staff is looking forward to a night of fun and raising money for the shelter.