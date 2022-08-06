Aug. 7 Face of the Day: Mike Rozier

Mike Rozier is coming home, in a manner of speaking. Although a native and current resident of New Jersey, along with his wife and three children, Mike called the University of Nebraska home during his college academic and football career. We are certainly glad that he did.

This year, Mike came back to the area not to play football, but as a Celebrity Guest for the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament, a fundraising event benefitting the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center. “My hobby is playing golf," he said. "I am very excited to be asked to participate in this great opportunity doing just that, and to meet people to help raise money for cancer.”

An outstanding wishbone fullback at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, New Jersey, Rozier was offered a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Rewriting the Nebraska rushing and scoring record book, he also made a considerable dent in the Big Eight and NCAA books during a phenomenal senior season. He went on to become the recipient of the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1983.

Mike played his first two professional seasons in the USFL — 1984 with the Pittsburgh Maulers, and 1985 (Spring) with the Jacksonville Bulls. In the fall of 1985, Rozier suited up for the Houston Oilers, where he played for six seasons, amassing a total of 900 carries for 3,171 yards, including a 1,002-yard rushing season in 1988.

As an Oiler, Rozier was elected to the AFC Pro Bowl squad in both 1987 and 1988. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 1990, where he finished the year with 153 carries for 675 yards. Mike's final season in the NFL came the following year with the Falcons. He completed the 1991 season with 361 yards on 96 carries, announcing his retirement in the off-season.

Mike finished his NFL career with a total of 1,159 carries for 4,462 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and scoring 30 touchdowns.

Mike knows the importance of giving back through charity events. He lost his brother, Bill, to cancer. To honor him, Mike founded the Michael T. Rozier Cancer Foundation with the purpose of providing financial assistance to cancer patients and their families during treatment and recovery. The Foundation hosts several fundraising events each year, one such being their bowling tournament, Strike Out Cancer. He also participates in autograph shows and speaking engagements to help raise money for the Foundation.

Thank you, Mike, for all that you do and continue to do in the fight against this most insidious disease. We thank you. Past, current and future patients thank you. You are, indeed a hero, both on and off the field.

To learn more about how you, too, can support the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.