Aug. 8 Face of the Day: 'Circus'

The figures in American artist William King’s “Circus” installation have been putting on a show for visitors of the Mid-America Center district since 2007.

“We’ve all seen it,” King said of his sculpture in a statement on the Iowa West Foundation website. “One time or another — the two of us in perfect equilibrium, perfect understanding — BALANCE! And plenty of it!”

King has three towering works, all made from fabricated 1-inch plate aluminum, around the Mid-America Center.

“Interstate” is located near the 24th Street interstate bridge on Mid America Drive and “Sunrise” stands outside the Mid-America Center’s south entrance. “Circus” can be seen to the west of the arena, just outside the Iowa West Field House.

King was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925 and grew up in Miami. He had a storied art career before passing away at 90 in 2015. According to his website, he taught at Brooklyn Museum Art School, the University of California at Berkeley and elsewhere.