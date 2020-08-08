Aug. 8 Face of the Day: Karen Krause

Karen Krause was a 2010 Spirit of Courage recipient.
Krause has firsthand knowledge of the many advances in cancer treatment as she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice — 19 years apart. In June of 1990, Krause opened her business, Kanesville Quilting. Six months later, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
“I am not a stranger to cancer. My mother died of colon cancer and my father had it too — but I was still pretty surprised. This isn’t the kind of cancer I am supposed to have. I expected to have colon cancer,” Krause said. “No one in my family had breast cancer.”
Krause had chemotherapy and radiation at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Unfortunately, her cancer was not able to be contained and went into her chest wall. With treatment, Krause recovered and was free of cancer after a two-year battle.
Nineteen years later, in 2009, when Krause went in for her mammogram, she looked at the image screen and knew right away what she was seeing. It was a sobering moment. A biopsy and MRI confirmed it was cancer.
Krause’s experience with cancer treatment was vastly different the second time around — “the last 20 years, cancer treatment has made great advances.”
Ten years after being honored, we asked Krause to share with us her experience as a Spirit of Courage recipient and what it’s like to live with cancer.
“I felt very grateful to be honored in 2010 — to be able to tell my story with the hope it would help others in their cancer journey,” she said. “I especially wanted to explain all the strides and improvements that were made between my two diagnoses.”
Krause said, in addition to your family and friends, it’s important to have support groups — whether it be church or others going through the same battle you are.
“It’s important to have shoulders to lean on. I have seen for myself those footprints in the sand,” she said.
For those newly diagnosed, “Never give up. Treat each day as a gift because tomorrow is not promised.”
Krause would like those who are able to consider supporting Spirit of Courage so everyone has a fighting chance. “Together, we CAN make a difference.”
The Spirit of Courage Virtual Gala will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13. One hundred percent of the money raised that evening goes to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund that provides assistance to uninsured and under-insured patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, deductibles and everyday living expenses.
Visit the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation website at jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage/ or call the foundation office at 712-396-6040 to learn more. Please join us as we help our families in their fight against cancer.
