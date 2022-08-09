Aug. 9 Face of the Day: Chris Bober

For those who love sports, this is the perfect time of year. Golf season is in full “swing” (get it??), and football season is right around the corner. What better time to introduce Chris Bober, one of this year’s celebrity participants in the annual Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament.

At six feet, five inches, Bober has always been a force to be reckoned with. A graduate and member of the Omaha South Magnet High School football team, Bober proved versatile on the offensive line, playing both guard and center. He went on to play college football at the University of Nebraska, starting in 45 consecutive games and earned All America honors in 1998 and 1999.

Bober was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2000, where he played through the 2003 season. Picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004, he played for the Chiefs through the 2007 season. He was released in 2008 due to multiple hip injuries.

Chris went on to found the Bober Academy in 2019. The mission of the academy is to train and develop linemen to maximize their potential and succeed on the gridiron by coaching the fundamentals of offensive line technique. The Bober Academy believes in laying the building blocks of offensive line success first, then repeating over and over until mastered. The Bober Academy offers O-line instruction for all ages and skill levels through camps, clinics and one-on-one learning.

Bober has also been involved with the Heads Up Football Ambassador program, begun as a pilot program in 2013. As there are no better advocates for the sport of football than those individuals that played the game at the highest level and achieved success on and off the field during their playing careers and beyond, the Heads Up program matches one former NFL player with each of the 100 youth football leagues. Each Heads Up Football Ambassador is assigned to work with an organization in his geographic area.

In addition to his continued involvement on and off the football field, Chris is a realtor for Nebraska Realty in Omaha, offering a wide range of real estate services including home and new construction sales, land and farm sales, and auctioneering services. For more information, call Chris at (402-312-5076 or email him at info@ChrisBober.com.

The 2022 Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament was held Saturday, followed by the Spirit of Courage Gala.