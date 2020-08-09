Aug. 9 Face of the Day: Rink and Susan Holly

Cliff “Rink” Holly was honored as a Spirit of Courage recipient in 2009.
Holly first recognized something was wrong in 1999 while he was at a wedding reception. He filled his plate with food but couldn’t swallow. Following multiple tests at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center, Holly was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer at the age of 55 and put on a treatment plan with a 5% survival rate.
Rink beat his diagnosis, but sadly passed in June of 2016 at the age of 72, 17 years after his initial diagnosis. Four years after his death, we asked Holly’s wife, Susan, to share with us what it meant to Rink to be a Spirit of Courage recipient and how he lived his life with cancer.
Susan Holly was the assistant to the president at Jennie Edmundson and Rink volunteered at the hospital, so they were both familiar with Spirit of Courage and the important role it plays for cancer patients — both financially and as part of a support system.
At the request of his care team, Rink Holly was already talking to newly diagnosed cancer patients about his experience so he and Susan were thrilled when he was asked to be an honoree.
In all, Rink Holly received 28 radiation treatments and underwent several weeks of chemo. The staff at Jennie became like family. Susan Holly remembers Rink having a great attitude from the start that helped them both get through the treatments — “he was the strongest man I’ve ever known”. Following the chemo and radiation, the tumor was completely gone!
“Cancer is life changing. Rink was a survivor for 17 years. He and I never forgot that each day is a gift from God,” Susan Holly said. “Supporting Spirit of Courage is one way each of us can help cancer patients right here in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa.”
The Spirit of Courage Virtual Gala will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.
One hundred percent of the money raised that evening goes to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund that provides assistance to uninsured and under-insured patients who need help covering expenses for medication, treatments, deductibles and everyday living expenses.
Visit the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation website at jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage/ or call the foundation office at 712-396-6040 to learn more. Please join us as we help our families in their fight against cancer.
