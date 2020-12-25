Christmas Face of the Day: Parker Heisterkamp

Parker Heisterkamp has been hooping it up over his holiday break.

Heisterkamp, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he is currently an eighth-grader at St. Albert Middle School. He is the son of Jon and Laura Heisterkamp.

Heisterkamp has two older siblings, Bennett and Blair, who both graduated from St. Albert High School in recent years. He’s been attending St. Albert since kindergarten, and he said it’s been a great experience so far. Like many students his age, he is both excited and nervous to be taking the step up to high school next year, but he said he’s ready for it.

“It seems a little scary, but I think it’s going to be really fun,” he said. “I’m excited for all the oppotunities I’ll have.”

One of those opportunities will be competing on a higher level of athletics. Heisterkamp is a dedicated multi-sport athlete, playing basketball, football and baseball and running track. He said he’s looking forward to playing for four more years with the teammates he’s grown up with, and hopefully making some state tournament runs along the way.

Heisterkamp said he’s looking forward to a warm, relaxing Christmas with his family. He loves the outdoors and snow-related activities, so he is welcoming of recent winter weather. He is a fan of snowmobiling, and he’s hoping to hit some trails this winter. He wishes everyone a safe, happy holiday season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.