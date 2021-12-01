Dec. 1 Face of the Day: Avery Poteat

Avery Poteat is ready to hoop it up as the winter sports season is in full swing.

Poteat, 13, was born in Kansas City, Mo., but he moved to Omaha when he was about 5. He still resides there, but crosses the river each weekday for classes at Heartland Christian School. He is in the middle of his eighth grade year, and said he’s enjoyed his time as a member of the Heartland Christian family.

“I like all the activities available, and I’m playing sports, like basketball,” he said. “And the prayer, the classes, they’re fun, too.”

His basketball season is just underway, as the seventh- and eighth-grade team traveled to Fremont-Mills Monday evening for their first game of the season. While they didn’t come away with a win, Poteat said there is plenty of time in this young season for focus and improvement. He said he wants to continue being a student-athlete in high school, and he is considering playing other sports, including baseball.

Poteat said he is looking forward to ending his middle school career strong, on the court and in the classroom. He will be working hard the next couple of weeks to get classwork and projects wrapped up before the school’s winter break. He’s excited for a peaceful Christmas with his family, and he hopes everyone else has one, too.

— Joe Shearer