Dec. 1 Face of the Day: Jacqueline Bunten

Jacqueline Bunten is excited to hit the mat this week.

Jacqueline, 15, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and then attended Hoover Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a sophomore. Her sisters Vivian, 7, and Lillian, 10, both attend College View Elementary School. Jacqueline said she is enjoying her time as a high schooler, and she said being active has led to meeting some great people.

She is currently taking A.L.’s introduction to journalism course, and she wants to join the yearbook team either next semester or next school year. She said she signed up on a whim, but her love of writing and shooting photos, as well as taking in the wisdom of journalism instructor and advisor Gerry Appel, inspired her to continue studying the field. She is also a member of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951, and she said she joined to not just help her prepare for college, but to help pay for it through scholarships. She said she loves traveling to drill meets and her unit has become one big family to her. She said they’re always there for her, and the group is supportive of everyone’s goals.