Dec. 1 Face of the Day: Jacqueline Bunten

Jacqueline Bunten is excited to hit the mat this week.
Jacqueline, 15, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and then attended Hoover Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a sophomore. Her sisters Vivian, 7, and Lillian, 10, both attend College View Elementary School. Jacqueline said she is enjoying her time as a high schooler, and she said being active has led to meeting some great people.
She is currently taking A.L.’s introduction to journalism course, and she wants to join the yearbook team either next semester or next school year. She said she signed up on a whim, but her love of writing and shooting photos, as well as taking in the wisdom of journalism instructor and advisor Gerry Appel, inspired her to continue studying the field. She is also a member of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951, and she said she joined to not just help her prepare for college, but to help pay for it through scholarships. She said she loves traveling to drill meets and her unit has become one big family to her. She said they’re always there for her, and the group is supportive of everyone’s goals.
Jacqueline is also an athlete, and she’s getting ready to compete this winter. She has played basketball for much of her life, but she decided to make a move in high school. She joined the cross country team and she said she really enjoyed it this season. She said she didn’t have the fastest time, but she really grew with the team and is looking forward to future seasons. The cross country season also helped condition her for winter sports, as she’ll be competing on the Lynx wrestling team.
When she decided to not pursue basketball, wrestling coach Mat Daniels asked her to try something new. She started wrestling in eighth grade and she said she fell in love with the sport instantly. Abraham Lincoln hosts a meet this Thursday, and she said she couldn’t be more excited. She wrestled in the 126-pound weight class last year but is trying to cut down to compete at 120 this season. Jacqueline said she enjoys wrestling because it’s just her out on the mat, and you really have to put in the mental and physical conditioning to be successful.
Outside of school, Jacqueline loves doing things outdoors. She is a summer girl who loves swimming and going fishing. She also likes going on walks and settling down with some good television. She’s been watching a lot of “The Good Doctor” and “The Office” lately. One of her favorite series is “Stranger Things,” and she is having a hard time waiting for the fourth season to drop.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!