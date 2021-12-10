Dec. 10 Face of the Day: Angela Griner

Artist Angela Griner is adding some vibrant scenes to the walls of the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Griner grew up in Glenwood, and she graduated from Glenwood High School in 2000. Following high school, Griner attended Iowa State University for college. She started off studying biochemistry, but realized it wasn’t the field for her. She said she was pretty involved in the art department during high school, so she earned a Bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

After college, Griner moved to Des Moines where she worked in a studio for a few years. She later had kids, Oliver and Imogene, who are now 11 and 7, respectively. They’ve all been living in Council Bluffs for the past eight years.

Griner is a graphic designer who covers all facets of the trade. From branding to website design to identities and more, she does it all for small businesses, corporate clients and more. A lot of her work in done on a computer; however, she’s been getting more hands-on over the past few years.

Thursday afternoon, Griner was spotted in the library’s youth services department, where she is in the middle of painting a pair of murals on the eastern wall. Griner brought her kids to the library often when they were growing up, so she already has a friendship with the staff. Both murals feature native plants, and the colorful scenes brighten the room. She said she loves nature, and the project seemed like the perfect fit.

Griner said it’s been fun working on the murals when kids are around, as they tend to come up to her to marvel at her work and ask questions. She hopes her paintings bring joy to the young patrons and their families, as well as any other library guests who happen to see them.

Some of Griner’s work can be found on Instagram at @ang_griner.

— Joe Shearer