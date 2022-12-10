Dec. 10 Face of the Day: Goop

Midlands Humane Society’s kennels are overflowing, so to help lighten the load dogs like Goop are just $50 to adopt.

Goop is a 4-year-old male husky mix who arrived at Midlands as a stray on Halloween. The scariest part of the ordeal is that he hasn’t found his forever home yet.

Shelter staff members say he is “spunky” and “an active guy who likes to play.” Future owners will want to give him plenty of brushings so his beautiful coat doesn’t get matted up.

His adoption fee is normally $225, but the current sale has him priced at just $50 and includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022.

Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.