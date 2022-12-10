 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 10 Face of the Day: Goop

  • 0
121022-cbn-news-face
COURTESY MIDLANDS

HUMANE SOCIETY

Midlands Humane Society’s kennels are overflowing, so to help lighten the load dogs like Goop are just $50 to adopt.

Goop is a 4-year-old male husky mix who arrived at Midlands as a stray on Halloween. The scariest part of the ordeal is that he hasn’t found his forever home yet.

Shelter staff members say he is “spunky” and “an active guy who likes to play.” Future owners will want to give him plenty of brushings so his beautiful coat doesn’t get matted up.

His adoption fee is normally $225, but the current sale has him priced at just $50 and includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022.

People are also reading…

Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert