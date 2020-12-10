Dec. 10 Face of the Day: Kelsie Anderson

Kelsie Anderson loves telling people’s stories, and she is going to pursue a career in doing just that.

Anderson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Edison and Roosevelt elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior. About halfway through her final year of high school, Anderson said she can’t believe how close she is to graduating.

“It’s pretty scary to be honest, because it came up really quick,” she said. “But I think this year will end up really well for me and I’m excited to graduate.”

Anderson said she’s really enjoyed her time as a Yellow Jacket, noting T.J.’s welcoming atmosphere and compassionate teachers.

“It’s been really fun so far,” she said. “The staff here are really nice and I’ve just had a really great experience.”