Dec. 10 Face of the Day: Kelsie Anderson

Kelsie Anderson loves telling people’s stories, and she is going to pursue a career in doing just that.
Anderson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Edison and Roosevelt elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior. About halfway through her final year of high school, Anderson said she can’t believe how close she is to graduating.
“It’s pretty scary to be honest, because it came up really quick,” she said. “But I think this year will end up really well for me and I’m excited to graduate.”
Anderson said she’s really enjoyed her time as a Yellow Jacket, noting T.J.’s welcoming atmosphere and compassionate teachers.
“It’s been really fun so far,” she said. “The staff here are really nice and I’ve just had a really great experience.”
Since the middle of her freshman year, Anderson has been a student in the T.J. journalism program and a reporter for the school newspaper, The Signal. Anderson said she’s long been a fan of writing, and she was inspired to get into journalism so she could tell the stories of her peers, school and city. She said it’s been interesting writing about how the daily lives of students have changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following high school, Anderson plans to attend Iowa Western Community College to take general education courses before moving on to a four-year college to get a degree in journalism. She said her dream is to be able to write for a prestigious publication and one day become an editor. She just wants to keep telling people’s stories.
Anderson said she plans on making the most of her senior year, and all she wants is to be able to continue coming to school in-person so she can see her friends and teachers as much as possible before she graduates. Anderson is looking forward to winter break, but is a little disappointed that COVID-19 will put a damper on Christmas celebrations.
She said her family usually has a great gathering every year, but that obviously won’t be happening. However, she loves baking and is getting ready to make lots of Christmas cookies for family, friends and neighbors. She wishes her T.J. family and everyone else a happy holiday season.
