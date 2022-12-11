Dec. 11 Face of the Day: Felicia the cat

Felicia the cat has a lot of love to give and a couple extra toes, as well.

Felicia is a 1-year-old female cat who arrived at the shelter in November with a friend named Fae.

People may notice that her paws are a little bigger than normal, and that’s because she is a polydactyl cat. Polydactyls are cats born with extra toes on their front or hind paws. According to information provided at the shelter, normal cats have five toes on the front paw and four on the back, where as polydactyls can have up to eight. The information also states that polydactyl cats are popular pets on boats and they earned the nickname of Hemingway cats as author Ernest Hemingway had a love for them.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.