Dec. 11 Face of the Day: Jack Doolittle

Jack Doolittle is proud to be a part of Lewis Central history.

Doolittle, 16, was born in Omaha, but his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was about 3. He’s currently a junior at Lewis Central High School, and he’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of his education. His sister, Kate, gradated from LC a few years prior.

As his graduation draws closer and closer, Doolittle looked back and said it’s been a fulfilling experience being a member of the Titan family.

“It’s been great here,” he said. “I think there’s a good culture here. It feels like everyone’s friends.”

Doolittle is active outside the classroom, playing a number of sports and playing baritone saxophone in the LC band. Doolittle runs track, plays baseball and he is just coming off an historic football season for Lewis Central, as the team won the school’s first state title last month. He said it’s still surreal to think about.

“[The championship] is something that will always be here,” he said. “It’s never going to go away. It’s still crazy to think about.”

Doolittle is looking forward to the school’s upcoming winter break and a peaceful Christmas with family. While he’s going to get some relaxation in, he’s still going to be hitting the weight room to get conditioned for his upcoming sports seasons.

— Joe Shearer