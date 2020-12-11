Dec. 11 Face of the Day: Jim Kunkle

Jim Kunkle has found a new home at Heartland Christian School.
Kunkle, 17, is a Council Bluffs native who attended St. Albert Catholic Schools for most of his life, but he made a change this year and is now at Heartland Christian School, where he is currently a senior.
Kunkle said he was blown away by how well he was received by the Heartland Christian community as not just a new student, but one that was older than most of the rest of the school. He said it’s been really easy getting used to the school and being an active part of the family.
“I’ve loved every minute of it here,” he said. “Everybody here is so nice and open to me.”
It’s been a good start to Kunkle’s final year of high school, which he said really crept up on him.
“It feels weird, to be honest, because I really hadn’t thought about it until recently,” he said. “I’m excited for it, though.”
Kunkle is a big hoops guy, and he’s a leader on the Heartland Christian varsity basketball team. He said there’s a lot of talent on the roster, and he’s excited to improve the chemistry with his new team as the season progresses.
Kunkle said he grew up watching clips of Larry Bird and rooting for Indiana State. His favorite player of all time is the late Kobe Bryant, and his current favorite pro is the rising Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kunkle loves flying and he’s also developed a fondness for engineering, which has inspired him to pursue a career in aeronautical engineering. He wants to be the mind behind a plane’s design, but he really wants to be hands-on in construction. He’s hoping to land at a school to play basketball and use the scholarship to help his career take off.
Saying “I really need one,” Kunkle is excited for the upcoming winter break from school. He’s ready for some rest and relaxation while spending time with his family during the holidays.
Kunkle is also excited to make the most of his last year of high school and prepare for graduation.
