Dec. 12 Face of the Day: Chance the dog

Chance the dog is looking for a loving owner to give him his namesake.

Chance is a 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He is currently in foster care, and his foster family can’t say enough nice things about him.

“Chance is a wonderful boy that does well with other dogs, cats, and kids,” they said on Chance’s Petfinder listing. “He has been great with the house training, but does have some separation anxiety in a kennel so he will need someone willing to work on this and is around often. He loves to cuddle after a good walk.”

Chance’s adoption fee is $225 which includes age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands and several shelters across the country just wrapped up the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held last week through Dec. 11, select cats and dogs at Midlands were only $25 to adopt.

The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsored the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters. Midlands is also in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which goes through the end of the year. All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $40,000, and the shelter appreciates all the support from area animal lovers this holiday season. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer