Dec. 12 Face of the Day: Rachel Goldapp

Rachel Goldapp is a new face at New Visions Homeless Services, but she already knows she’s a lifer there. Goldapp was born and raised in Neola, and she graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2007. Following high school, Goldapp started buiding a family, which is still growing to this day. Goldapp and her husband, William, have five children ranging from 2 to 17 years in age: Erick, 17; Joenellie, 13; Aidan, 11; Jezlyn, 8; and Jerry, 2.
She said it’s a big, loving family, and the diversity in ages is always keeping them on their toes. Her boys player football, her girls play soccer and softball and her youngest, well, “she’s learning,” Goldapp said with a laugh. The Goldapps love the outdoors, and they’re always looking for a reason to go fishing. She said they are frequent visitors of Arrowhead Park in Neola and also enjoy making the trip to Council Bluffs to fish at Big Lake Park and Lake Manawa State Park. They also have a number of private fishing ponds that they visit, but Goldapp said she was sworn to secrecy as to their locations. They love catching whatever they can hook, but the Goldapps most enjoy putting up a fight with some big bass.
She said quarantine life wasn’t so bad for her family over the spring and summer, as they enjoyed getting away from the crowds to spend time camping. Goldapp drove through Yellowstone National Park 10 years ago, and she said her dream is to take her family there someday. Goldapp joined up with the New Horizons crew in October, only expecting to be there temporarily for three weeks; however, her love of the environment and New Visions’ love for her lead them to hiring her on full-time as a shelter advocate.
She said it’s been a joy working with the clients who come through New Visions, and she does whatever she can to help them out. Anything from finding housing or employment to something as simple as getting a cell phone activated, Goldapp is there to help set them up for success. She said she’s always had a passion for helping others, and she said it’s been great being able to champion for some of the community’s most vulnerable, especially with the holidays approaching.
“We’re here to let people know that we’re here for them and that we care,” she said. “Just letting them know that they have somebody.” Goldapp said the past months have been a rewarding and humbling experience, and she can’t see herself doing anything else. “I want to be here forever,” she said.
