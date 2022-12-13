Dec. 13 Face of the Day: Roxy the dog

Midlands Humane Society’s kennels are overflowing, so to help lighten the load dogs like Roxy are just $50 to adopt.

Roxy is a 3-year-old female labrador and cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say she is a sweet girl who loves treats and attention.

She likes treats a little too much, so potential adopters should keep her active to shed some pounds.

She works well with cats but is selective about other dogs, so a meet and greet with the dogs at the shelter would be best. Roxy’s adoption fee is normally $225, but the current sale has her priced at just $50 and includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.