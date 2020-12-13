Dec. 13 Face of The Day: Scotch the cat

Scotch is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

He was brought to the shelter as a stray in September, and he’s been waiting patiently for his forever home ever since.

Staff members say he’s a really laid back kitty who is currently living in a colony at the shelter, so there’s a good chance he’d work well in a home that already has cats.

They definitely know he’ll work out as a cuddly lap cat, and he’s ready to keep you warm while watching Christmas movies.

In other shelter news, Midlands has a lot going for sales and fundraising this month. The shelter’s annual “Bark Friday” fundraiser started after Thanksgiving and will go through the end of the year.

Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the fundraiser has been going well, and they’re about halfway to their matchable goal.

Also, Midlands has once again been selected to join more than 160 other shelters across the country for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.