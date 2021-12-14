Dec. 14 Face of the Day: Jeff Shudak

Between the ongoing BCTGM strike against the Kellogg Company in Omaha and the recent UAW strikes against John Deere Corporation at plants across the state and region, labor is having a moment. But it’s a movement that local plumber Jeff Shudak has been part of since he first became a United Association apprentice in 2007. And he knows that striking is no picnic.

“I’ve been on a picket line myself, and it’s hard. It’s hard on the worker, and hard on their family. Every day, you just want to go back to work. But sometimes, you have no other option when you’re fighting for the right to make a decent living,” he said.

It’s that passion to make life better for workers that led Shudak to expand his work from plumbing to labor leadership. This past April, he was elected president of the nonprofit Western Iowa Labor Federation – an area labor federation chartered by the national AFL-CIO and covering 35 union affiliates in 37 counties in Western Iowa.

His goals? Support working folks in the community and expand union membership.

Shudak grew up in Underwood and attended Northwest Missouri State University for a couple years before deciding it wasn’t for him. He worked odd jobs for a decade before finally taking the advice his father gave him as a child.

“My dad always told me to get a good union job and settle down. It took me a while to see he was right, but I finally did,” he said.

Shudak remembers vividly the day he working as a laborer and cleaning out a union plumber’s truck when he caught a glance of the plumber’s pay stub in the console. He knew instantly his father had been right and that joining the plumbers’ union would be a pathway to a livable wage, the ability to buy a home and build a life.

“I went to the union hall the next day and applied to be an apprentice, and I’ve never regretted it,” he said.

Shudak hopes to use his position at president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation to help others see the benefit in unions and get good jobs. His work has only just begun.

If you would like to learn more about the Western Iowa Labor Federation or support its work on behalf of workers, go to wilfaflcio.org. Western Iowa Labor Federation t-shirts are available for purchase on the group’s Facebook page. All proceeds go to support pro-labor initiatives and education.

