Dec. 14 Face of the Day: Queen the dog

121422-cbn-news-face

Queen the dog

 COURTESY MIDLANDS HUMANE SOCIETY

Midlands Humane Society’s kennels are overflowing, so to help lighten the load dogs like Queen are just $50 to adopt.

Queen is a 4-year-old female pitbull mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say she lives up to her name.

“This spunky gal may need to be the only pet in the home, but she makes up for it with all of the love she gives,” according to her adoption profile.

Queen often gets excited and sometimes doesn’t realize her own size and strength, so households with children should be mindful of this.

Her adoption fee is normally $150, but the current sale has her priced at just $50 and includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering. Due to the pitbull breed ban in Council Bluffs, Queen will have to be adopted outside city limits.

In other shelter news, Midlands has kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. Also check the adoption page in the Midlands site to see the select dogs who are included in the $50 sale. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

