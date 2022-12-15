Dec. 15 Face of the Day: Kendal Wilson

Kendal Wilson is enjoying her final year at the school that bears her namesake.

Wilson, 14, is a Council Bluffs native and an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School before making her way to Wilson.

Wilson said it’s been an adventurous middle school career so far. She started as a sixth-grader at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus, where Wilson students learned as the school was renovated. Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and it made for quite the experience. But she persevered and has been having a good time in the freshly-polished Wilson.

Wilson keeps busy outside the classroom as a student-athlete. She plays volleyball, which just wrapped up this fall, and is currently in the middle of basketball season. She also runs track in the spring, competing in the shot put and discus events. She said between the competition, activity and friendships she’s made, playing sports has been an important part of her growing up.

Wilson said it will be bittersweet to leave the school she’s called home the past three years; however, she’s excited to make the step up to high school next year.

Wilson will be attending Thomas Jefferson High School next fall, and she said out of all the things she’s excited to experience, she’s ready to play sports at a higher level. She is looking forward to growing in skill and heart as she grows older.

Wilson was seen helping wrap presents Wednesday inside the school’s annual Christmas store, where Wilson students can pick out holiday gifts for themselves and family for free. Wilson said it’s an uplifting program that helps out many families in the area.

Wilson is looking forward to winter break next week so she can have some relaxing holiday hangs with family.