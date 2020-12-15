Dec. 15 Face of the Day: Santa Claus

Santa Claus has been at Bass Pro Shops since November, and he’s hoping to safely see as many kids as he can this Christmas season.

Santa is in the middle of his annual residency at Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs, this holiday season, which runs through Christmas Eve. He made a grand appearance outside the outdoor super store on Nov. 7, being towed around the parking lot in a boat waving hello to socially-distant families outside their vehicles.

With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Santa’s Wonderland experience will be a little different this year. Families who wish to visit with Santa and have a photo taken will need to make an online reservation at bassproshops.com/santa, and reservations can be made seven days in advance.

To keep both Santa and families safe, a clear plastic shield will stand between them during their visit. And all parties entering the store are required to wear face coverings.

As always, families will get a free 4x6 photo print and digital copy, with other photo packages available. There will also be free holiday-themed crafting activities such as writing letters to Santa or coloring ornaments.

Santa will be excited to interact closer with kids next year, but for now he is happy to play it safe while trying to make area kids’ holidays a little merrier. More information is available on the Bass Pro Shops website or by calling 712-325-6000.

