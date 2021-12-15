Dec. 15 Face of the Day: Sophie Barnes

Wrestling runs in Sophie Barnes‘ family, and she’s adding to its legacy.

Barnes, 16, is a resident of Pacific Junction, but she’s been going to school in Council Bluffs for the entirety of her education. She attended College View Elementary School and Lewis Central Middle School before making her way to Lewis Central High School, where she is currently a junior.

Barnes said her years at LC have been some of the best for her.

“It’s honestly so great here,” she said. “I’ve made so many great friends here. People that will be my friends for the rest of my life.”

Barnes is a student-athlete at LC, and she’s making waves on the Titan girls varsity wrestling team. Her dad, Steve, wrestled at Thomas Jefferson High School back in his day and her brother, Stevie, is part of the talented Underwood wrestling squad, so wrestling is definitely in her blood. She’s been practicing the sport since she was 8, and outside LC she trains at the MWC Wrestling Academy across the river in Papillion, Nebraska. Barnes added a highlight to her high school career this past weekend, as she earned a championship in the girls 126-pound class in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, which brought 42 teams from six states to the Mid-America Center Friday and Saturday.

Sophie Barnes took down former state champion Nicole Redmond of Olathe South in the final match to notch the championship. With her eyes on a state title run later this season, Barnes said it was an exhilarating experience that was a big confidence booster for her young season.

Barnes will be busy in the weight room and on the mat during her upcoming winter break, but she’s looking forward to spending time with family and friends this Christmas season, especially her grandparents coming in from Griswold.

— Joe Shearer