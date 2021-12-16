Dec. 16 Face of the Day: Christopher Bolton

Christopher Bolton is loving life as a Lynx.

Bolton, 17, grew up across the river in Bellevue, Nebraska, but his family moved to Council Bluffs at the start of his middle school years. He went to Kirn Middle School before arriving at AL, where he is currently a junior.

Thinking about his time as a Lynx, Bolton said it’s been a great journey so far.

“I’ve loved the experience,” he said. “I’ve been active in the extracurriculars. I play football, I play soccer, I’m in the choir. It’s a lot of fun.”

Bolton said being involved at school has made him feel like a bigger part of the AL community. He also said he loves competing and performing, and seeing the community come out to support them.

Bolton is already working on conditioning for the upcoming soccer season. He said the excitement within the team is palpable, and they’re gearing up for a successful season and perhaps a state tournament run. Winter’s barely even started, but he can’t wait for spring sports season.

“We’re ready for a great season,” he said. “We’ve got a record number of people showing up for open gyms. It’s great. Our team is looking really nice this year.”

Although he’ll be busy in the gym, Bolton said he is excited for the school’s winter break. He said he always looks forward to the annual Christmas gathering at his grandpa’s house.

— Joe Shearer