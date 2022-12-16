Dec. 16 Face of the Day: Lillie Robey

All Lillie Robey wants for Christmas is peace and happiness, and a Dallas Cowboys playoff run wouldn’t hurt. Robey, 13, is a Council Bluffs native and an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School. Looking back at the past few years at the school Robey said “it’s been fun, but also a little dramatic.” Robey started her first year at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus, which housed Wilson students as the school was being renovated. Factor in COVID-19 restrictions and remote learning made things a little hectic, but she said she made it through and has been enjoying her time as a Yellow Jacket. Robey is active outside the classroom as a student-athlete. She recently finished up volleyball season in the fall and is looking forward to the spring, where warmer weather and track season await. She throws in the shot put and discus events. She said she’s eager to get back out on the field to compete with her team. Robey said while it will be sad leaving Wilson after this school year, she’s excited for the opportunities that await her at Thomas Jefferson High School in the fall. Among many things, continuing her athletic career is what she’s looking forward to the most. She loves competing and working with her teammates, and she’s ready to play at the next level. She also wants to get a head start on college and plans on enrolling in the district’s Plus One Pathways program. Robey was spotted Wednesday afternoon inside the Christmas store at Wilson, working as a volunteer and wrapping gifts. Eighth grade counselor Kim Moore started the Wilson Christmas store five years ago, and it is filled with donated toys, clothing, hygiene products and more for students to pick out for themselves and family members for Christmas. Robey said it felt good helping out and loves the mission of the store. She said it provides opportunities for students to provide nice gestures they may have not been able to give otherwise. Robey is looking forward to her upcoming winter break and some rest and relaxation with family this holiday season.