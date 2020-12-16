Dec. 16 Face of the Day: Maelee Mendoza

Maelee Mendoza loves the snow, and she’s hoping for more to make for an even-whiter Christmas.

Maelee, 7, is a Council Bluffs native and a first-grader at Heartland Christian School, where she’s been a student since the age of 3. She has 4-year-old sister, Brielle, who is a preschooler at Heartland Christian, and a 1-year old brother, Layton, who will be joining them at the school when he’s old enough.

Maelee is a student in teacher Amanda Fontaine’s classroom, which is assisted by classroom associate Deb Anderson. She said her first semester this year has been great so far, noting that her teachers are always there for her. She’s also been making “lots and lots” of new friends.

Maelee is an avid reader, which has helped her in her writing and phonics studies. She loves the works of Dr. Seuss, and her recent favorite of his is the classic “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” Her favorite classroom activity is participating in reading groups, in which students are paired up in groups designated by different colors and then take turns reading certain passages.