Dec. 17 Face of the Day: Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker is ready for some rest and relaxation over his winter break.

Andrew, 7, is a Council Bluffs native. He’s a first-grader at Heartland Christian School, and he studies under teacher Amanda Fontaine and classroom associate Deb Anderson.

Andrew came to Heartland Chrisitian as a kindergartener, and he said it’s been a great experience so far. He said his teachers are nice and helpful, and they think the same of him.

“I think Andrew is very kind,” Anderson said. “And when it’s time for him to do his work, he gets busy.”

He is a numbers guy and he said he loves math class. He’s becoming a whiz at addition and subtraction, and he’s eager to learn more as he grows up. Andrew loves school, but he’s excited for his upcoming winter break. He “had a blast” playing out in the snow last weekend, and he’s hoping for some new precipitation so he can spend his break having even more fun sledding, throwing snowballs with his dad and more.