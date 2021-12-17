Dec. 17 Face of the Day: Baylie Girres

Baylie Girres is enjoying her last year as a Lynx.

Girres, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she is currently a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at AL. In the middle of her last year as a Lynx, Girres said it’s still hard to believe how fast the time has gone.

“It feels so weird,” she said. “The time went by so fast.”

Girres is active outside the classroom as a student-athlete. She plays volleyball and softball, and she is currently in the middle of basketball season. She said being involved in sports has led to making many great friends and memories, ones she’ll cherish long after high school. Girres hasn’t committed to a college yet, but she said she wants to continue playing basketball after high school.

Girres wishes everyone at AL and the rest of the community a peaceful holiday season.

