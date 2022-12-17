Dec. 17 Face of the Day: Delaney Gray

Delaney Gray is looking forward to a warm Christmas with family.

Gray, 7, is a Council Bluffs girl and a second-grader at Heartland Christian School. It’s a family affair for her at Heartland Christian, as her dad, Larry, is the school’s executive and athletic director and her mom, Erin, teaches secondary classes. She has siblings at the school as well.

Gray and some of her family were seen at the Mid-America Center Thursday afternoon to watch the Eagles take on Cornerstone Christian in a boys varsity basketball matchup to open the annual MAC Shootout. Her brother, Josiah, is a sophomore on the team and she was cheering him on from the stands.

Gray said she’s enjoying her second grade year so far. She is in teacher Donna Dingus’ classroom, and she said it’s been fun learning under her. She especially enjoys reading, as well as having lively recess sessions with her friends and classmates. While she enjoys being at school, Gray said she’s excited for the school’s winter break.

Gray is looking forward to some fun, as well as rest and relaxation over break. She said her family plans on making a trip down to St. Joseph, Missouri, to visit her grandparents for Christmas. The recent snow has her excited for sledding this winter, and she hopes the fluffy white stuff hangs around until Dec. 25. Gray is ready for a nice winter break, and then she’ll be ready to have a great second half of her second grade year.