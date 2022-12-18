Dec. 18 Face of the Day: Jack the dog

Jack the dog is a busy boy, and he's looking to become part of someone's active lifestyle. Jack is a 3-year-old male cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say "this smart, lovable ball of fluff is super energetic, and he certainly enjoys his share of treats," according to his adoption profile. With all of his energy, potential owners should be able to keep him active and full of exercise. His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines. In other shelter news, Midlands has kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they're asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website. Also check the adoption page in the Midlands site to see the select dogs who are included in the $50 sale. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.