Dec. 18 Face of the Day: Mattie Misfeldt

Mattie Misfeldt loves her Longfellow family.

Misfeldt is a native of Clinton, and her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was a fourth-grader. She was a student in the Lewis Central Community School District and graduated from high school in 2012.

After graduating, Midfeldt attended the University of Northern Iowa to study education. She said that growing up she knew she wanted a career in helping people. She thought about getting into social work, but she really wanted to work in more of a classroom environment.

“I’ve always had a drive to help people who can’t necessarily help themselves,” she said. “Education drew me in. I knew that I could touch lives in ways that I maybe couldn’t if I was on a different route.”

She graduated from UNI in 2016 and came back to Council Bluffs to student teach at Longfellow Elementary School before taking a full-time position, and she’s been teaching third-graders there ever since. She said she couldn’t imagine landing at a better school than Longfellow, noting excellent students and staff, and an environment that has helped her grow as well.