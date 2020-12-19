Dec. 19 Face of the Day: Felicity the dog

Felicity the dog is a happy-go-lucky pup, and she’ll be even more carefree when she finds her forever home.
Felicity is a 5-year-old female Labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members said she is “a very sweet girl who will be a great addition to almost any home.” She loves nearly everyone she meets, and they think she’d be a good fit in a number of different homes, including those with children and other playful dogs to match her energy.
Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccines.
In other shelter news, Midlands has a lot going for sales and fundraising this month. The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser started after Thanksgiving and will go through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the fundraiser has been going well, and they’re now halfway to their matchable goal.
A week ago, Midlands joined more than 160 other shelters across the country for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held Dec. 9 through the 13th, select cats and dogs at Midlands only cost $25 to adopt. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsored the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters. Nelson said Midlands has been a part of three Bissell events in 2020, with 41 animals being adopted last week and 120 adoptions for the year.
The savings will continue, as the shelter is offering $25 adoptions for all cats over 6 months of age and select dogs, not including Felicity, through today.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. Bark Friday donations can be made at the Midlands website, as well.
