Dec. 19 Face of the Day: Felicity the dog

Felicity the dog is a happy-go-lucky pup, and she’ll be even more carefree when she finds her forever home.

Felicity is a 5-year-old female Labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members said she is “a very sweet girl who will be a great addition to almost any home.” She loves nearly everyone she meets, and they think she’d be a good fit in a number of different homes, including those with children and other playful dogs to match her energy.

Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has a lot going for sales and fundraising this month. The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser started after Thanksgiving and will go through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the fundraiser has been going well, and they’re now halfway to their matchable goal.