Dec. 2 Face of the Day: Avery Beck

While many people around these parts were celebrating wins from the Iowa and Iowa State football programs last weekend, Avery Beck was cheering on his Michigan Wolverines as they took down second-ranked Ohio State to advance their College Football Playoff hopes.

“I was really happy about that,” he said. “I’m hoping they can go all the way.”

Beck, 12, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where he still resides. He attended Underwood Elementary School for kindergarten, but he’s been at Heartland Christian School ever since. He is currently a seventh-grader, and he said his middle school years are going well. Beck is an all-seasons athlete, and he’s recently started his basketball season. He also plays football and baseball and runs track, which keeps him plenty busy all year long. He said he loves getting out and the court or field with his teammates and giving it his all.

Beck said he is definitely looking forward to playing at a higher level of competition once he makes his way to high school. When he isn’t busy with school or sports, Beck is an avid outdoorsman who loves fishing or hunting whenever he can. He has a friend with a private pond outside of town, which is always good for catching crappie.