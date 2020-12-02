Dec. 2 Face of the Day: Louis Grell

The late artist Louis Grell worked and left his mark across the world.

Grell, born in Council Bluffs, is known for his 20th-century murals; and his works can be found in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse to the Times Square Paramount in New York City and beyond. Some recent Grell news includes the restoration of the Oriental Theater in Milwaukee, which features some of his paintings which were produced during his time in Chicago.

According to the Louis Grell Foundation, he developed a gift for drawing and design at an early age while going to school in Council Bluffs. With his parents aware of his advanced skill, the young Grell was sent to Europe where he would later study art in Germany and France. Once he was back in the United States, Grell worked as an instructor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago starting in 1916.

Six years later, he became a teacher at the Art Institute of Chicago where he taught various design and illustration courses. Louis Grell won many awards including the Harry Frank and the Municipal Art League prizes.