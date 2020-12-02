Dec. 2 Face of the Day: Louis Grell

The late artist Louis Grell worked and left his mark across the world.
Grell, born in Council Bluffs, is known for his 20th-century murals; and his works can be found in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse to the Times Square Paramount in New York City and beyond. Some recent Grell news includes the restoration of the Oriental Theater in Milwaukee, which features some of his paintings which were produced during his time in Chicago.
According to the Louis Grell Foundation, he developed a gift for drawing and design at an early age while going to school in Council Bluffs. With his parents aware of his advanced skill, the young Grell was sent to Europe where he would later study art in Germany and France. Once he was back in the United States, Grell worked as an instructor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago starting in 1916.
Six years later, he became a teacher at the Art Institute of Chicago where he taught various design and illustration courses. Louis Grell won many awards including the Harry Frank and the Municipal Art League prizes.
Grell passed away in 1960. One of the latest pieces of Grell news is his 1934 painting, “Three Muses,” made its way to the M. Christine Schwartz collection in Chicago last year, which features “prominent artists who, from 1850 to 1950 made their mark on the middle western town and across the globe,” according to the foundation.
Abroad and at home, Grell painted as he traveled. The Louis Grell Foundation, operating with the mission to “collect, archive, preserve, exhibit and educate the public regarding the works” of Louis Grell, is constantly seeking undiscovered murals and paintings.
Have you seen a Grell out there in the world? The foundation would like to know. For more information and examples of Grell’s work, visit louisgrell.com.
