Dec. 2 Face of the Day: Oakley the kitty

Midlands Humane Society has kitten fever, and Oakley the kitty wants to make someone’s life a lot cuter.

Oakley is a 2-month-old male diluted calico kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he came in as a stray in late October and now is old and healthy enough to hit the adoption floor.

He is very energetic, so he’s hoping to find a forever home where he can zoom around all day. Oakley’s adoption fee is $150, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

Speaking of fundraising, Midlands would like to thank everyone who donated money and supplies to the shelter for Giving Tuesday earlier this week.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for the generosity of our community,” Midlands announced in a Facebook post. “We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.