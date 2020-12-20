Dec. 20 Face of the Day: Bald eagle

Look to the sky, or the trees, and you might be lucky enough to spot a bald eagle in Council Bluffs this winter season.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, winter is the best time to observe bald eagles in Iowa, where they migrate from northern states and Canada to find food.

The bald eagles usually begin arriving in Iowa around September and become more numerous through January.

Rene Stroud, a naturalist with Pottawattamie County Conservation, said that eagles in their spring migration seek out bodies of water that aren’t as likely to freeze over.

Locally, Lake Manawa State Park is an annual hot spot for the majestic birds to nest. Stroud noted that not all bald eagles in the area are migratory. Pottawattamie County Conservation has recorded many resident bald eagles that have made their homes in some of the county’s various parks and other locations.

They said that while they know of several nests in the Council Bluffs area, the conservation staff or DNR doesn’t disclose their locations.