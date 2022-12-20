Dec. 20 Face of the Day: YMCA Healthy Living Center names its Pickle Ball Players of the Year

Being an elite athlete has its perks.

The YMCA Healthy Living Center, which was one of Council Bluffs’ first hot spots for pickle ball, recently recognized two of its star players as Male and Female Pickle Ball Players of the Year.

Taking the honors were Kreg Gallup and Kathy Symmons, both regulars on the center’s pickle ball court. They received medallions during the facility’s Christmas celebration last week.

Gallup is one of the center’s longtime pickle ball participants and currently plays twice a week, he said.

“I’ve played up there since it started up there,” he said, guessing that was probably about 2015. “It’s just a fun game, and a bunch of people go up there and play,” he said.

Symmons has been playing pickle ball at the YMCA Healthy Living Center for about five years and now plays three times a week, according to her husband, Bob. Her title was basically bestowed on her by her peers, he said.

“She enjoys it immensely,” he said.

It’s just an activity where whoever is there can join in, but there are some players who regularly participate in it, Bob said.