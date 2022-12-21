Dec. 21 Face of the Day: Brandon Bowen

Brandon Bowen is an active Yellow Jacket.

Bowen, 16, grew up in Omaha, but his family moved across the river to Council Bluffs when he was a fourth-grader. He finished his elementary years at Edison Elementary School, attended Wilson Middle School and is now a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School.

A few years into his high school experience, Bowen said it’s been a good ride so far. Although things were a little shaky his freshman year when COVID-19 sent students home to finish the year, he’s enjoyed a full plate of extracurricular activities that has led to meeting new people and having new experiences.

Bowen keeps quite busy outside the classroom, running cross country and track at TJ. He is excited for the spring and the next track season. He runs a number of various sprint and relay events, but he has a personal goal of qualifying for the 400-meter dash event at the 2023 state meet. He is also on the speech team and participates in drama, student council and National Honor Society.

He is also a familiar voice, as he routinely delivers the morning announcements at TJ each day. He said it’s been a rewarding experience being so involved. He loves meeting new people, and he’s had a lot of great shared experiences with them over the years.

Bowen said that as extracurricular involvement has enriched his life, he hopes to see more Yellow Jackets branch out and find more activities and organizations to be a part of. He said he is trying to step up to help influence more of his peers to get involved.

Bowen said he’s planning on getting into the computer science field in college. He’s already taken a number of related classes at Thomas Jefferson, and he said he has more lined up for next semester. He said he’s had an interest in coding and programming for some time, and he’d love to be able to create something to help others and change the world for the better someday.

Bowen said he’s looking forward to some rest and relaxation with friends and family over his winter break, which just started today. He’s ready for a warm, peaceful Christmas amongst other things.

Before he rings in the new year, he’ll be volunteering at a mobile food pantry on Dec. 27. The Story Street Pantry will be setting up shop outside the school from 4 to 6 p.m. that day, so families in need should swing by. The full mobile pantry schedule can be found at storystreetpantry.org.