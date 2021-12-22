Dec. 22 Face of the Day: Adam Rief

As a sports broadcasting student, Adam Rief is helping enhance the live athletics experience at Abraham Lincoln home games.

Rief, 18, is a native of Council Bluffs and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. He attended Longfellow Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before making his way to AL.

With graduation just on the horizon, Rief looked back at his time as a part of the Lynx family. He summed it up in just one word: “Eventful.”

Rief said his high school experience has been “really fun,” but also said there have been challenges along the way. He missed some time during his freshman year due to illness, and then his sophomore and junior years were modified as schools shuttered and later opened with online and hybrid learning as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered.

“This is my first normal year of high school,” he said.

Despite all this, he said being active in school has led to many interesting opportunities while meeting all types of people. Rief is in the AL journalism program, and he also works in sports broadcasting. He is often seen on the sidelines snapping photos of various Lynx sporting events.

And he helps keep the video boards popping, whether it be helping with broadcasts of football games at Wickersham Stadium or creating hype videos and other kinds of graphics to play during basketball games.

Rief is also a part of the Lynx esports team, and he recently spent time at the Mid-America Gamers Expo in Council Bluffs where he helped set up for a live broadcast of the competitions and get a behind-the-scenes look at a new, popular kind of broadcasting and streaming. Rief said he wants to continue working in broadcasting after high school, and he’s looking to start out at Iowa Western Community College.

Rief is looking forward to some rest and relaxation during his winter break and this Christmas season. He doesn’t have anything big planned while on break, but he’s hoping to catch a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

— Joe Shearer