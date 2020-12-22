Dec. 22 Face of the Day: Alexandria Petersen

Spirits and smiles are bright this holiday season with Alexandria Petersen and the Omni Dental Centre family.

Petersen, 22, grew up in Elk Horn. She attended Exira-EHK High School and graduated in 2017.

Petersen knew she wanted to get into the dental health field for a career, and she moved to Virginia after high school to shadow her aunt who is a dental hygienist.

Upon returning to Iowa, she moved to Avoca and enrolled in the dental assistant program at Iowa Western Community College.

Following her time there, Petersen took a job at the Omni Dental Centre practice in Council Bluffs, and she’s been there ever since. Petersen said she loves having conversations and enjoys helping people, so the job is a great fit for her.

She said it’s been great getting to know her patients over the past year or so, and it brings her great joy to see their happy smiles when her team is finished with them.

She also acknowledged having a great staff to work with that make the practice feel more like a home than a place of business.