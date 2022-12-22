Dec. 22 Face of the Day: Dallas the dog

Dallas the dog is reminding area animal lovers that Midlands Humane Society will be closed on certain days this holiday season.

Dallas is a 1-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is a very sweet boy, but he’s been nervous in the shelter; however, he is treat-motivated, which is helpful. They think that with the proper owners, who can give him the love and compassion he needs, Dallas will show his true loving self after a few days. His adoption fee is $250, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm holiday and a happy new year.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.